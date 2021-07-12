Cancel
Colfax County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLFAX COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles south of Segundo, or 21 miles west of Raton, moving southeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Colfax County.

alerts.weather.gov

