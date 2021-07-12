Brownsville Attorney Becomes First Democrat In Race For Vela’s Congressional Seat
A second candidate has announced plans to seek the Rio Grande Valley congressional seat being vacated by Filemon Vela. Brownsville civil rights attorney Rochelle Garza says she is running for the 34th congressional district, becoming the first Democratic candidate in the race. Garza says her platform includes working to improve access to health care, spurring a post-pandemic economic recovery, and diversifying the region’s workforce.www.kurv.com
