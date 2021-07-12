Rifle, suspected meth found in Ebensburg hotel room where man was lured, threatened: Cops
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Cambria County man was arrested after pointing a gun at another man in an Ebensburg hotel room where drugs were later found. According to the Cambria Township Police Department, 30-year-old Jesse Lamer, of Mineral Point, is facing charges related to aggravated assault, drug possession, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.www.wjactv.com
