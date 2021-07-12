The “Water-Droplet” Nail Art Trend For Summer Is Just as Juicy As It Sounds
One of the summer's most popular nail art trends is so hot, it will leave you dripping — quite literally. The "water-droplet" nail art trend, as seen on Kylie Jenner and the hands of celebrity manicurist Mei Kawajiri's clients, makes it look like you were caught in a rainstorm and tiny water droplets got frozen in time on your nails. The result is an unconventional manicure design that gives the illusion of wet and juicy fingertips.www.popsugar.com
