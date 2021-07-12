Cancel
The “Water-Droplet” Nail Art Trend For Summer Is Just as Juicy As It Sounds

By Jessica Harrington
One of the summer's most popular nail art trends is so hot, it will leave you dripping — quite literally. The "water-droplet" nail art trend, as seen on Kylie Jenner and the hands of celebrity manicurist Mei Kawajiri's clients, makes it look like you were caught in a rainstorm and tiny water droplets got frozen in time on your nails. The result is an unconventional manicure design that gives the illusion of wet and juicy fingertips.

