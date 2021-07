The 2021 Tour de France was wrapped up in Paris on Sunday, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) topping the overall standings with his second victory in as many years. His victory seemed ingrained since the very first week, and similarly the podium ended up being a very clear-cut affair, with debutant Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) the only riders able to get near the yellow jersey in the Pyrenees.