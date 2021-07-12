Happy 40th, Plan 9!

The 40th anniversary of Journey's now diamond award winning album "Escape" is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard. The show's host had this to say, "Barely eighteen months into the Eighties, the hard-charging San Francisco juggernaut Journey unveiled a defining album for the decade with Escape in July 1981, containing 'Don't Stop Believin' ','Stone in Love', 'Who's Crying Now','Open Arms', and 'Mother, Father'. For the fortieth anniversary of this timeless effort, the Journey songwriting triumvirate of Steve Perry, founding guitarist Neal Schon, and new recruit then Jonathan Cain all recall their daring Escape here In the Studio.
