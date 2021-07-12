Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Happy 40th, Plan 9!

wrir.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(photo by Tom Campagnoli) On July 11, 1981, Plan 9 Records opened for business at 2901 W. Cary Street in Richmond’s Carytown neighborhood, backed by $1,200 in tax refund money and stocked with the consigned records of the owners and their friends. It’s rare for an independent record store to...

www.wrir.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abdullah Ibrahim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Streaming Music#Warner Bros#Music Streaming Services#Plan 9 Records#Napster#Wrir#Wrir Org#Studio A By Plan 9#African#Caribbean#Latin#Richmond Magazine#Style Weekly#Zulu Jive#Viva Zimbabwe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
News Break
Facebook
Related
Fitnessjohnstonsunrise.net

Happy ‘losers’

As Nicole Johnson-Morais puts it, Oakland Beach’s local chapter of TOPS “is full of losers.”. But don’t worry, she means that in the best way. Oakland Beach Chapter 44 of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), led by chapter leader, state publicity person and state advocate Johnson-Morais, is proud to have not one, but two Queens, members who have been recognized for the most weight lost in the past year.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Rowing-ROC silver leaves American rower with 'nasty feeling'

(Reuters) - American rower Megan Kalmoe said she was left with a “nasty feeling” after watching the Russian duo of Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia take home a silver medal in the women’s pair on Thursday. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events with their flag and...
TrafficNewsweek

Man Divides Opinion After Towing Car in His $50-a-Month Parking Space

Finding parking can be tricky, but there's nothing more frustrating than getting home from work only to discover someone else in your spot. This is what happened to an Oregon man, Tyjai Huddleston, who returned after an eight-hour shift and had nowhere to put his car. Huddleston, 20, shared a...
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- ‘Beyond happy’

That’s how Terry Penner, the city of Seymour’s community-development director, described Saturday’s inaugural “Jeep Show & Shine” on the Seymour square, which drew an estimated 500 visitors to see more than 100 Jeeps that lined the downtown streets. “Before the event, I said that I’ll be happy if I have...
Mars, PAthecranberryeagle.com

Mars class of '81 sets 40th reunion

VALENCIA — The Mars Area High School Class of 1981 will have its 40th reunion beginning at 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at the West View Sports Club, 532 Sandy Hill Road. The reunion picnic will be catered by Dave's Country Meats. Beer is available or BYOB. Mixers will be provided.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
Theater & Dancemiddlesboronews.com

Happy campers

The fun continued for Bell County kids attending Summer Enrichment Camp. While brushing up on their academics, approximately 400 students got to take part in fun activities like archery, dance, and more. Some got to work and play, as they did experiments that also taught lessons while having fun.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Metallica plan 40th anniversary concerts

SAN FRANCISCO — Metal super group Metallica has announced details of its massive 40th birthday celebration: The band will mark this milestone by inviting the worldwide Metallica Family to join them in their hometown of San Francisco for two unique live shows featuring two different set lists Dec. 17 and 19 at the Chase Center. Tickets for these shows will be available only to registered members of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club.
Musicwrir.org

Hot nights

Hi, y’all! Let’s get down. The Mighty Imperials, “Funky Belly feat. Joseph Henry”. Millie Jackson, “So Easy Going, So Hard Coming Back”. Jimmy Cliff, “The Bigger They Come the Harder They Fall”. from The Harder They Come ((Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) [Deluxe Edition] {Remastered}) Bad Manners, “Sampson & Delilah”
Homer, NYlocalsyr.com

Holiday in Homer Returns For 40th Annual Event

More than 125 artisans and crafters will line the downtown streets in Homer for their annual Holiday in Homer weekend event. Visitors are invited to enjoy a day full of music, local shopping and delicious food along the beautiful church green in downtown Homer. The event returns for its 40th year following the pandemic. Organizer Louise Felker says that everyone is thrilled to see it return. She says that everyone should bring their appetites because the food that has been a longstanding tradition at the festival, will return this year.
Sioux Falls, SDStorm Lake Times

40th anniversary

Larry and Arlene Sorensen (former Storm Lakers) will celebrated their 40th anniversary on July 25. They reside in Sioux Falls, S.D. Greetings can be sent to them at: 2703 E Whisper Trl. Sioux Falls, SD 57108. They will celebrate with a family vacation in Colorado in August.
MusicantiMUSIC

The Rolling Stones Expanding 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary

(hennemusic) Ronnie Wood has revealed that The Rolling Stones have been working on an expanded reissue of their 1981 album, "Tattoo You." The 1981 set was made up of studio outtakes recorded during the 1970s, with some songs requiring additional work prior to release. "Me and Mick have done nine...
MusicantiMUSIC

Journey In The Studio For 'Escape' Album's 40th Anniversary

The 40th anniversary of Journey's now diamond award winning album "Escape" is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard. The show's host had this to say, "Barely eighteen months into the Eighties, the hard-charging San Francisco juggernaut Journey unveiled a defining album for the decade with Escape in July 1981, containing 'Don't Stop Believin' ','Stone in Love', 'Who's Crying Now','Open Arms', and 'Mother, Father'. For the fortieth anniversary of this timeless effort, the Journey songwriting triumvirate of Steve Perry, founding guitarist Neal Schon, and new recruit then Jonathan Cain all recall their daring Escape here In the Studio.
TrafficBBC

Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway marks 40th anniversary

A group that rebuilt a forgotten railway line and restored abandoned stations along the way, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway (GWSR) is a volunteer-led heritage railway line which runs between Cheltenham and Broadway. Several of the volunteers who started the project 40 years ago are still...
MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

The 40th FMX Birthday Bash Will Star Volbeat

We're giddy as little girls over this one. Not only is Volbeat headlining the 40th FMX Birthday Bash, but they are also bringing some real wildcards with them. Opening the show will be Mongolian rockers The HU, and a band I've been listening to for a couple of years now, Twin Temple.
Beauty & Fashionthemusicnetwork.com

MTV celebrates 40th anniversary with Cotton On merchandise

MTV has launched an exclusive merchandise collection with the Cotton On Group to celebrate four decades of the iconic brand. The collaboration features over 50 merch items across the retailer’s product range, with the collection being made available at Cotton On, Factorie, Rubi and Typo stores. The collection will span...
Richmond, VAwrir.org

Freaking Out The Neighborhood

Tune into Handful of Brains tonight (Tuesday 7 – 9 PM on WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio) for an eclectic mix of music including Yves Tumor, David Bowie, Lambchop, Villagers, Blues Traveler, Helena Deland, The Lonely Teardrops, Son Volt, Rhyton, TORRES & more!. Dial your FM radio receiver to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy