It was just a few years ago when Jackson and Casper hooked up for a state championship game. The Oilers got the better of the Giants that day with a 3-0 win for state,. Fast forward to the 2021 season and the Oilers are flying high while the Giants are going through some growing pains as a young team still finding their way. A double-dip with Casper Wednesday was all Oilers as Post 43 has to shake it off and get ready for a big tournament in Cody this weekend.