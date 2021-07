I don't have much free time lying around these days. That kind of melts away when you get married and have all the kids that come with it. But lately, I've been making it a point to reclaim what's rightfully mine: my time. Just a little bit of it. The point is: I have gotten good at giving myself bite-sized pieces of joy throughout the day. But I think that maybe, just maybe, today I went a little too far in my pursuit of interesting things.