Utah Deputy Arrests Person For Destroying 'Back The Blue' Sign, Adds Hate Crime Enhancement For 'Smirking'

By Tim Cushing
Tech Dirt
 18 days ago

From the this-deputy-should-be-neutered-and-assigned-a-caretaker dept. Let us gaze again in shock at the pathetic weakness of powerful people, unable to handle targeted criticism without resorting to violating people's rights. That's right, we're talking about cops again. Certain states have added law enforcement officers to the list of protected groups that can...

www.techdirt.com

