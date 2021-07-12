SLAYER's TOM ARAYA Featured In ESP GUITARS' 'Signature Series Spotlight' Video
SLAYER bassist/vocalist Tom Araya is featured in a new "Signature Series Spotlight" video from ESP Guitars. You can check it out below. ESP Guitars has included the following message with the YouTube release oif the video: "As the imposing bassist, songwriter, and vocalist of thrash metal legends SLAYER, Tom Araya commands the entire stage. His signature basses are characterized by a sleek body shape and colossal tone, and embody SLAYER's aggressive and unforgiving sound."blabbermouth.net
