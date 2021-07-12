SLAYER's TOM ARAYA Featured In ESP GUITARS' 'Signature Series Spotlight' Video

In a new Modern Drummer Instagram Live chat hosted by ANTHRAX's Charlie Benante, Mike Portnoy discussed this week's tragic passing of former SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. The ex-DREAM THEATER drummer told Benante (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I actually heard the news from you. You hit me up on a thread that me, you and Chris Jericho have. And I couldn't believe it. I was actually getting in my car to go pick up a pizza, I had to get out of the car and run back in the house to tell [my son] Max, 'cause Joey was — is — Max's biggest drum hero. I mean, I was devastated and shocked, but I know especially for Max it's hard. It's really the first time he's lost a drum hero. But for me, it's shocking as well.