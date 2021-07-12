Cancel
Public Safety

Memorial held for teen fatally shot by police

Ocean City Today
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial was held for 17-year-old Hunter Brittain who was fatally shot June 23 by a Lonoke County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop around 3 a.m. outside of a local auto repair shop in Arkansas.

