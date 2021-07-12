Cancel
Cancer

Dr. Jones on the Risk of Interstitial Lung Disease With Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in CRC

By Jeremy C. Jones, MD
onclive.com
 16 days ago

Jeremy C. Jones, MD, discusses the risk of interstitial lung disease with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki in colorectal cancer. Jeremy C. Jones, MD, hematologist/oncologist, Mayo Clinic, discusses the risk of interstitial lung disease (ILD) with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) in colorectal cancer (CRC). Initial findings from the phase 2 DESTINY-CRC01 trial demonstrated a...

www.onclive.com

#Interstitial Lung Disease#Steroids#Mayo Clinic#Md#Ild#Crc
