Dr. Jones on the Risk of Interstitial Lung Disease With Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in CRC
Jeremy C. Jones, MD, discusses the risk of interstitial lung disease with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki in colorectal cancer. Jeremy C. Jones, MD, hematologist/oncologist, Mayo Clinic, discusses the risk of interstitial lung disease (ILD) with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) in colorectal cancer (CRC). Initial findings from the phase 2 DESTINY-CRC01 trial demonstrated a...www.onclive.com
Comments / 0