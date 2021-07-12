Dr. Jones on the Risk of Interstitial Lung Disease With Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in CRC

A recent publication in the journal Cells demonstrated the benefit of utilizing drugs to promote radiation sensitivity in models of a rare tumor subtype. The study was conducted in the lab of Dr. Piotr Rychahou, associate professor in the University of Kentucky Department of Surgery and researcher with the UK Markey Cancer Center. His team's research illustrates the potential benefit of using an inhibitor of PI3K/mTOR pathway, key player in tumor formation, to increase the toxic effect of radiation therapy using in vitro models.