If you talk to, oh, I’d say, 80 percent or more of the country’s top 3D archers, many of whom are also serious hunters, they will tell you the correct way to shoot a compound bow. You put the pin on the target and float it there while performing a smooth, surprise release. You can’t concentrate on two things at the same time, so you can either put all your focus on aiming and train a perfect subconscious release through blind-bale shooting. Or you can focus on a perfect surprise release and train the aiming part to be subconscious. Either way, the pros prove that you can become a hell of a bow shot using a surprise release.