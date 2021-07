The housing market is red hot. The Federal Housing Finance Agency house-price index rose 12% last year due to low inventories and high demand. Redfin, the popular real estate website, reports that nearly 40% of homes in the past month have sold above asking price. And the National Association of Realtors reported that, for the first time in a generation, housing prices rose in each of the 181 metro areas it tracks at the end of last year. And yet, the gains from widely rising prices are not shared equally due to housing discrimination.