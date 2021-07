Samurai Warriors 5 is not my first rodeo. I have a storied past with the Dynasty and Samurai Warriors series. I have platinumed more than one, and played the series regularly since DW2 21 years ago. I’ve put many hundreds of hours of my one short life into this franchise. This won’t be the type of review written by someone who’s never played the series, or disparages it from a great height. The Warriors series often gets a bad rap, accused of barely changing the formula, and selling the same game to clueless fans over and over. Hey, it works for COD and Halo, why not? The flipside, as a fan, is that these games are fun. Mindless fun sometimes, sure, and not generally that taxing, but fun nonetheless. Why change a tried and tested formula?