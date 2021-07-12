November art festival in Sienna accepting entries

Artists of all ages could have the chance to showcase their work during a local art festival later this year. The Sienna Art Festival is scheduled for Nov. 6 in the Sienna neighborhood of Missouri City. Participants of all ages and mediums will be able to show their tents and displays at the new model home village at Sienna Oaks Lake, 8611 Azalea Crossing Court. Spots are limited, and interested artists can sign up at siennatx.com/art-festival.