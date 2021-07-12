Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County Deputy Knocked Unconscious While Trying to Break up a Drunken Fight

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Eater
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Multnomah County deputy ended up in the hospital after trying to break up a brawl at McMenamins Edgefield Saturday night, July 10. According to a public statement from the Multnomah County sheriff’s office, officers responded to reports of a physical fight at the Troutdale resort involving approximately four men and three women. According to the statement, the people were “extremely intoxicated,” refused to leave the property, and allegedly threatened staff. When a deputy arrived on the scene to break up the brawl in the parking lot, the customers hit the officer on the face several times until the deputy became unconscious. The group continued to fight with other officers until all of the individuals were detained. Multnomah County deputies booked Alverta Rosales and Jose Dolores Martinez Calixto for assaulting a public safety officer and resisting arrest.

pdx.eater.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
City
Troutdale, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Brewfest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Housing
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product —...

Comments / 2

Community Policy