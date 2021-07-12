Multnomah County Deputy Knocked Unconscious While Trying to Break up a Drunken Fight

A Multnomah County deputy ended up in the hospital after trying to break up a brawl at McMenamins Edgefield Saturday night, July 10. According to a public statement from the Multnomah County sheriff’s office, officers responded to reports of a physical fight at the Troutdale resort involving approximately four men and three women. According to the statement, the people were “extremely intoxicated,” refused to leave the property, and allegedly threatened staff. When a deputy arrived on the scene to break up the brawl in the parking lot, the customers hit the officer on the face several times until the deputy became unconscious. The group continued to fight with other officers until all of the individuals were detained. Multnomah County deputies booked Alverta Rosales and Jose Dolores Martinez Calixto for assaulting a public safety officer and resisting arrest.