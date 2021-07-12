Mission Possible: iOS beta of WhatsApp now offers disappearing messages

WhatsApp has finally added an option to allow users to encrypt their cloud backups. The feature first showed up back in March 2020 and is finally making its way to the users. WhatsApp has offered end-to-end encryption for chats, but the company has been clear that the encryption does not extend to cloud backups stored on Google Drive. However, with the new feature, Android users will be able to set a password before uploading the backups on Google Drive. As WhatsApp notes, encrypting the backups will mean that users will need to enter the password when restoring a backup. The company further notes that it will not be able to help in case someone forgets the password as it is not shared with WhatsApp or Google. If you want extra security, then you can choose the "Use 64-digit Encryption key instead" option which will generate a random encryption key. Do make sure to take a backup of the key as WhatsApp will ask when you restore a backup and the company can't help you recover the key if you lose it.