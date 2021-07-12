Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Mission Possible: iOS beta of WhatsApp now offers disappearing messages

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's funny-well, not yuck, yuck funny-but funny in an odd sort of way how several social media apps started out popular for a certain feature and morphed into something else. Take Snapchat which first became known for its disappearing messages leading to comparisons with television's Mission Impossible series. The latter opened each show with the team's task for the week recorded on a tape that would self-destruct in five seconds.

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Apps#Ios App#Android App#Specialized#Ios#Qt#View Once
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Instagram
Related
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

8 Android apps you need to remove right now

Although Google has an analytics system that aims to evaluate apps before they are available on the Play Store, this is not a mistake, and sometimes, among the millions of options, some slip that puts users at risk. This is the status of 8 apps that have been identified as containing Joker malware, which you should remove immediately.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to See Someone's Location on an iPhone

The easiest way to track someone with the iPhone is to use the Find My app that's preinstalled on most recent iPhones. To find and be found using the Find My, you'll need to enable Share My Location with your friends. Once enabled, you can track your friends and family...
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Google Play Store will remove dormant developer accounts, stagnant apps

Google Play Store is home to many apps. Some might say it’s actually home to far too many apps. Android’s official app marketplace is better known for the quantity of apps available rather than the quality of those apps, and it might be long-overdue some trimming. It seems that a great culling is finally coming to Google Play Store as Google announces new policies that will clean up developer accounts and apps that have barely been used.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple just released iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta 4

We’re another step closer to the launch of iOS 15 as the third public beta has now arrived. Apple refers to this release as iOS 15 public beta 4 in order to match the developer beta release cycle. In this release, you’ll find changes to the design of Safari, new Podcasts widgets, and more. First of all, we should point out that all of the devices that were supported by iOS 14 will be supported by iOS 15 as well, so if you were able to update to iOS 14, you’re in the clear for at least one more year, even...
Cell Phonesprimenewsghana.com

WhatsApp to let users message without their phones

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will let people message without using their phone for the first time. At present, WhatsApp is linked to a user's phone. Its desktop and web apps need that device to be connected and receiving messages. But the new feature will let users send...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp: how to customize notifications on Android and iOS

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS. Now,...
Cell PhonesNeowin

WhatsApp is now offering encrypted cloud backups, here's how you can enable it

WhatsApp has finally added an option to allow users to encrypt their cloud backups. The feature first showed up back in March 2020 and is finally making its way to the users. WhatsApp has offered end-to-end encryption for chats, but the company has been clear that the encryption does not extend to cloud backups stored on Google Drive. However, with the new feature, Android users will be able to set a password before uploading the backups on Google Drive. As WhatsApp notes, encrypting the backups will mean that users will need to enter the password when restoring a backup. The company further notes that it will not be able to help in case someone forgets the password as it is not shared with WhatsApp or Google. If you want extra security, then you can choose the "Use 64-digit Encryption key instead" option which will generate a random encryption key. Do make sure to take a backup of the key as WhatsApp will ask when you restore a backup and the company can't help you recover the key if you lose it.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

WhatsApp Multi-device now entering public beta

If you use multiple devices, it's useful if your apps can connect across devices. That's what WhatsApp has been working on in the last few months. An update last month suggested that the Multi-device feature is coming soon, and we have an update on that. As announced by Facebook, Multi-device...
Cell Phonesonmsft.com

WhatsApp begins rolling out multi-device support to beta testers

Popular messaging service, WhatsApp, has long been available on a wide range of devices, from phones, to desktop, and the web. But the primary device for WhatsApp has always been the phone, and using the service on any other type of device, be it desktop or web, ha srequired a constant internet connection to the phone, in order for it to function.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

WhatsApp for iOS gets a redesigned call interface with new update

A new interface for calls on WhatsApp for iOS is now beginning its rollout, after being briefly tested with beta users, reports 9to5Mac. The new interface ensures users can easily add more people to an ongoing call and looks quite similar to FaceTime in the way it displays all the call participants.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

iPhone users may be tempted to switch to Android thanks to a new Google app

The tribal war between Android and iOS users has been raging for years. Once you’ve picked a side, it’s hard to switch teams, be it out of loyalty or convenience. That’s something the two major operating systems are eager to change in their battle to steal each other’s users. Now there are signs that Android is heating up the competition and making plans to convince more customers to switch from Apple.
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

Twitter Beta for iOS Gains 'Sign in With Apple' Option

Twitter's beta for iOS has gained "Sign in With Apple" functionality, with the end goal of allowing users to create Twitter accounts using their Apple ID, but still in beta, the feature is still not fully functioning properly. Twitter researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered earlier this month that Twitter was...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Chrome 92 released for iOS, Android, Beta beyond desktop

A new version of the Google Chrome web browser is available for Android devices and iOS devices as of this week. If you’re using a mobile device right now without the latest version of Chrome, you’ll see the Chrome 92 release available in your device’s app store in the very near future. Depending on the device you have, you may have a Beta version available, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy