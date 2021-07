Ted Lasso Season 2 is almost here! So now is as good a time as any to revisit some of the best moments from Season 1 of the Apple TV+ series. These moments made us laugh, cry, or laugh until we cry. They are all standouts in a show filled with standout moments. It’s difficult to narrow this list down to just 20 moments. We could have easily made it much, much longer. For now, take a look back at Season 1 of Ted Lasso with us as we revisit 20 of our favorite moments in chronological order.