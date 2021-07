Is Xbox working on a handheld console? After the failure of the PlayStation Vita, many wondered and proclaimed the handheld console was dead, largely due to the advancements in smartphones. In 2017, and ever since, Nintendo has proven this wrong with the Nintendo Switch, which is on track to be one of the best-selling video game machines of all time. More recently, Valve further poked holes in this claim as well with the Steam Deck, which is in such demand that Valve is having trouble with the pre-ordering process.