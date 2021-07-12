Vintage Athens music fliers sought for upcoming book

With the return of in-person music and football games planned for full capacity, fall in Athens, Georgia, is sure to be even more spirited than usual. Everyone has been cooped up for far too long with far too few fun things to do, but luckily the line-up of Athens events for fall is sure to bring some relief. Not only will Sanford Stadium be back to its usual bustling glory during home football games, but Athens will also welcome back the Wild Rumpus Halloween Parade and Spectacle, Twilight Criterium, Classic City Brew Fest, Historic Athens PorchFest and AthFest. Plus the Georgia Theatre, 40 Watt Club, Southern Brewing Company and all of the other amazing music venues in town have calendars crammed with fantastic bands and musicians. With so much to do, and the famous Gingko trees just waiting to burst into brilliant gold, a ramble through Athens in the fall is more than warranted.