Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The Tiger Lake Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is down to $619

By Gabriel Brangers
chromeunboxed.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt won’t be long and we’ll be dropping our list of the top Chromebooks of the first half of 2021. While no “official” decisions have been made, it’s going to be a tough battle to beat out Acer’s latest Spin 713. The 11th gen Tiger Lake convertible brings back all the great features from last year’s model and tightens up the fit and finish to offer up a Chromebook that feels even more premium than its predecessor. Throw in the impressively powerful 11th Gen Core i3 and you have a Chromebook that is very close to being the total package.

chromeunboxed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer#Tiger Lake#Chromebooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
ComputersCNET

Best laptop 2021: 15 best laptops we recommend in 2021

We've tested dozens of different models in order to help you narrow your search for the best laptop, which doesn't need to be an expensive, confusing process. A lot of laptops get reviewed at CNET and we have more specialized lists you can check out while you're shopping, including the best gaming laptops, 15-inch laptops, two-in-ones and Chromebooks, as well as the best laptops for college students, the best laptop for creatives and the best MacBook Pro alternatives for the Windows set. And if you need to stay as low as possible on the price of a new laptop computer, check out our picks for budget laptops and budget gaming laptops. This list is periodically updated.
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the cheapest (good) laptop that you can buy today

A good laptop doesn’t have to cost a fortune provided you only need some basic requirements such as a reliable screen, good build quality, and enough storage space to cover those times when you’re not able to access cloud storage space. That’s why we’re highlighting this Asus 14-inch laptop available at Best Buy right now for just $200, $20 off the usual price, it offers everything you could need for when you have to work on the move and at a smart price, too. As always, it’s likely that stock will be pretty limited so you’ll want to leap on this deal now if you’re in the market for the cheapest of good laptops.
ComputersDigital Trends

The best HP laptop just got a massive price cut — but not for long

If you’re looking for a new laptop, and a 2-in-1 convertible device sounds pretty appealing, you’re going to love this HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop deal we’ve just spotted. As part of the HP 72 Hour Flash Sale, you can pick up a stylish and practical HP Spectre x360 laptop for just $900, saving you $150 on the usual price. This is a great time to enjoy the rich benefits of a laptop that also doubles up as a tablet, all for a lot less than usual. You’ll need to be quick, though, as this sale is only available for a strictly limited time only.
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the Dell XPS laptop deal you’ve been waiting for

You’ll find many laptop deals online, but you’ll have to do your research if you want to end up buying a reliable machine. If you want a device that’s powerful and dependable, you should be on the lookout for Dell laptop deals, and Dell XPS deals in particular. Fortunately for you, Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, is selling the XPS 13 with a $150 discount, bringing its price down to $800 from its original price of $950.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple Deals: AirPods, iPad 10.2, MacBook Pro discounted today

Amazon has been cutting prices across the board on all the most popular Apple products available right now. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of AirPods, a new iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, or even a shiny new MacBook Pro, Amazon has a great discount for you. To help you understand all the best discounts, we’ve rounded them up here so you can easily dive in and treat yourself to a new piece of tech for less than usual. As always, bear in mind that stock isn’t guaranteed so you’ll want to get on these deals as quickly as possible.
ElectronicsGamespot

Best Buy 24-Hour Flash Sale Has Steep Discounts On Apple Products, TVs, And More

Best Buy has kicked off another 24-hour flash sale featuring deals on Apple's iMac, the AirPods Max wireless headphones, and more. The flash sale only runs until tonight at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET, so you'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these deals. If you're looking for game deals, Best Buy has a nice slate of Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation deals this week as well.
Computersxda-developers

How to fix ‘Chrome OS is Missing or Damaged’ on your Chromebook

Google’s Chrome OS is an intuitive simple interface to navigate. Of course, even the best operating systems have the occasional bug or issue that pops up. If you’ve recently encountered the Chrome OS is Missing or Damaged message on your Chromebook, you might be concerned. This error is relatively easy to troubleshoot, but it’s also a good idea to understand why you might receive this message on your Chromebook.
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Play Roblox on a Chromebook

Brands design Chromebooks to have a minimalist UI and long-lasting battery life. You may wonder if you can play Roblox on a Chromebook. Maybe this is at the behest of a younger family member, or maybe you want to pass the time with some gaming. If so, here's how you...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Back to School Chromebook deals are here!

It’s hard to believe but it’s that time of year again. The back-to-school shopping season is upon us and the return to the classroom is right around the corner for many students. That means that it is time for some Chromebook deals and Best Buy has dropped a few that can save you up to $200 on a new laptop with an eligible Student Deals account. To qualify, you need only to have someone in your household that is currently enrolled in K-12, college, or other eligible educational institution. Once you sign up, the Student Deals will show up when you check out and you can apply the ones you want. I’ve rounded up the most notable Chromebook deals but I will link the full list below in case you’re in the market for something different.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Start your new school semester with up to $400 off a Lenovo laptop at Best Buy

If you need a laptop for school, check out this sale on Lenovo computers at Best Buy that can save you between $100 and $400 depending on the model. Many of the options are already discounted, and if you're a student you can save even more. To sign up for Student Deals you'll just need to sign in with your regular Best Buy account (free with just an email required), and then you'll want to go to this page and fill out your student information. Once that's done you can immediately begin saving.
ComputersPosted by
TechSpot

Intel Core i9 11980HK Review: The Fastest Tiger Lake CPU

Today we're taking a look at the Core i9-11980HK, the fastest processor Intel offers in their Tiger Lake H45 line-up. A few weeks back we tested the new Core i7-11800H which did impress with performance gains over Intel’s previous-gen parts, however we ultimately ended up with mixed feelings. The i7-11800H...
ComputersAndroid Central

Which Chromebooks support Thunderbolt 4?

Thunderbolt ports have been showing up on select Windows laptops and Macs for a while now, and having one on a Chromebook brings its own set of advantages. Like Thunderbolt 3, the latest Thunderbolt technology uses a USB-C connector to provide faster data transfers, external display support, and the ability to charge lightweight devices under 100W, all from one port.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

Acer ConceptD CP3271K monitor review

The Acer ConceptD CP3271K is a very nice monitor that boasts excellent image quality and sports a sleek look. Its 27-inch screen size combined with a 4K resolution is a good sweet spot. The colour accuracy and colour space coverage is excellent, but it's a shame that it doesn't have a USB-C connection.
Computersphoronix.com

The Importance Of Thermald On Linux For Modern Intel Tiger Lake Laptops

Most Linux distributions including the likes of Ubuntu and Fedora have been shipping Intel's Thermald daemon the past few years as it's important to achieving good thermal/power behavior on modern Intel SoCs. For those curious about its impact, here are some benchmarks carried out with Intel Thermald or not when using an Intel Core i7 1185G7 Tiger Lake notebook.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Acer monitor no signal issue

A desktop computer and a monitor are connected with each other via a cable. Every input given to a computer is displayed on the monitor in the form such that a user can understand. The signal coming from the computer tells the monitor what to display. If you see a “No Signal” message on your monitor, it means that your monitor is not getting a valid video signal from the computer. In this article, we will explain what you can do if you see a No Signal message on your Acer monitor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy