The Tiger Lake Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is down to $619

It’s hard to believe but it’s that time of year again. The back-to-school shopping season is upon us and the return to the classroom is right around the corner for many students. That means that it is time for some Chromebook deals and Best Buy has dropped a few that can save you up to $200 on a new laptop with an eligible Student Deals account. To qualify, you need only to have someone in your household that is currently enrolled in K-12, college, or other eligible educational institution. Once you sign up, the Student Deals will show up when you check out and you can apply the ones you want. I’ve rounded up the most notable Chromebook deals but I will link the full list below in case you’re in the market for something different.