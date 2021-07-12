The Tiger Lake Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is down to $619
It won’t be long and we’ll be dropping our list of the top Chromebooks of the first half of 2021. While no “official” decisions have been made, it’s going to be a tough battle to beat out Acer’s latest Spin 713. The 11th gen Tiger Lake convertible brings back all the great features from last year’s model and tightens up the fit and finish to offer up a Chromebook that feels even more premium than its predecessor. Throw in the impressively powerful 11th Gen Core i3 and you have a Chromebook that is very close to being the total package.chromeunboxed.com
