This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. Apple announced during WWDC in June that FaceTime was getting a makeover. The tech giant's video chat app can be used on Android or Windows devices and includes the ability to host virtual watch parties, schedule calls in advance and more with its new software. The updates arrive with iOS 15. You can download the public beta now, but you may want to back up your iPhone first and consider that the software may not work 100% of the time. You can also always wait for the final version to arrive in the fall to try out the updated FaceTime features, if you decide the beta isn't the best for you.