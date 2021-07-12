Samsung may return to vapor chamber cooling for the Galaxy S22 series because of its powerful RDNA 2-based GPU

Samsung’s next Unpacked launch is less than a month away if we’re to believe all the signs, and we will see the company unveil a new pair of wireless earbuds at the event, along with new foldables and smartwatches. Of course, we already know quite a bit about the Galaxy Buds 2 and those other upcoming products thanks to a crazy amount of leaks, and we’re now learning some new details about the earbuds through Samsung’s very own Galaxy Wearable app.