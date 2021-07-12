Cancel
Samsung may return to vapor chamber cooling for the Galaxy S22 series because of its powerful RDNA 2-based GPU

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to DigiTimes, Samsung is considering returning to vapor chamber cooling in its future smartphones. Apparently, upstream supply chain sources believe that Samsung will adopt superior solutions next year. DigiTimes did not state which smartphones would feature advanced cooling solutions, though. For some reason, the South Korean company omitted even...

