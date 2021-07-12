Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded will include Weaver and Mauer Der Toten Zombies map
It feels like Season 4 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone started only recently, and here we are with a massive update on the way, with Season 4 Reloaded bringing loads of content to Black Ops multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone battle royale. Leading the content drop is the new playable Operator Weaver, a familiar character from Black Ops and Zombies lore, and the release of Mauer Der Toten, a proper round-based Zombies map.www.gamepur.com
