Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded will include Weaver and Mauer Der Toten Zombies map

By Chris Compendio
gamepur.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like Season 4 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone started only recently, and here we are with a massive update on the way, with Season 4 Reloaded bringing loads of content to Black Ops multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone battle royale. Leading the content drop is the new playable Operator Weaver, a familiar character from Black Ops and Zombies lore, and the release of Mauer Der Toten, a proper round-based Zombies map.

#Black Ops#Cold War#Warzone Season 4 Reloaded
