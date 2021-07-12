VIDEO: Bryan Rhoden booked into Cobb County Jail
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff's Office has released the intake video of Bryan Rhoden the night he was processed into the Cobb County Jail. 23-year-old Bryan Rhoden is accused of murdering three people, including Pinetree Country Club golf pro Gene Siller on July 3. Investigators believe Rhoden kidnapped two men and killed them on the golf course, and he then killed Siller because he witnessed a crime in progress.www.cbs46.com
