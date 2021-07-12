Cancel
Delaware State

Order lifts Delaware state of emergency Tuesday

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Gov. John Carney has signed an order that will lift the state of emergency imposed more than a year ago because of the coronavirus.

The order signed Monday lifts the state of emergency Carney declared in March 2020 at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Carney also signed a narrower public health emergency order to allow the state and medical providers to continue vaccination and testing programs.

This order authorizes the Division of Public Health to direct coronavirus vaccination, treatment and mitigation measures. The Delaware National Guard may also provide support under the direction of the director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

