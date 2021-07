Watching wrestling online is about to get a whole lot easier because the WWE has signed a multi-year agreement to move all of its matches to the NBCU streaming service. What that means: fans can now stream the WWE online free with their Peacock subscription, including this weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event. Buy: Subscribe to Peacock Premium at $4.99 Which WWE Matches Can You Watch Peacock? Peacock subscribers can watch a surprising amount of WWE content live and on demand. In addition to watching Money in the Bank online, you can stream in-ring shows like NXT, WWE 205 Live, and reruns of Raw and...