New hiking trail and never-before-seen ruins site to open at Hancock Shaker Village

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – This weekend, the Hancock Shaker Village is opening never-before-seen ruins of the Pittsfield Shaker settlement to the public. “This was the ‘south family,’” said director Jennifer Trainer Thompson. “So it’s south of the historic village, deep in the woods, and it was where new believers would live for up to a year, to sort of check out Shakerism and see how they felt about it.”