Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Boris Johnson and baby son Wilf are dragged on a VERY hair-raising run through field near Chequers by energetic dog Dilyn

By Vivek Chaudhary For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Gasping for air as he paced through the Buckinghamshire countryside, this is Boris Johnson pushing his baby son Wilfred during an energetic run as he struggles to keep pace with his beloved dog Dilyn.

The Prime Minister was captured on camera on Saturday morning by keen runner Lizzie Evans who was taking part in a 50-kilometre ultramarathon race to help raise funds for an international children's charity.

After setting off from Princes Risborough Ms Evans, 39 was five miles into the race close to Chequers when she looked up startled to see Mr Johnson hurtling towards her as he determinedly pushed Wilfred's push chair as Jack Russell Dilyn excitedly strained at the leash.

Ms Evans told MailOnline: 'I was very shocked because I've been running close to Chequers for many years but have never come across a Prime Minister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02huqD_0aujrltG00
Like father like son: Wilfred's blond locks blow in the wind as Boris runs behind pet dog Dilyn in a field near Chequers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBBVA_0aujrltG00
Boris Johnson pushes his baby son Wilfred during an energetic run as he tries to keep pace with his beloved Jack Russell Dilyn near Chequers

'Boris was going quite fast, and the baby appeared to be enjoying it too. But the dog was going the fastest and I think Mr Johnson was finding it difficult to keep up with him.'

Ms Evans revealed that as she passed Mr Johnson he shouted: 'Well done, keep going,' as she hollered back: 'You too. Well done and keep going.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMPR0_0aujrltG00
The Prime Minister was captured on camera by keen runner Lizzie Evans who was taking part in a 50-kilometre ultramarathon race 

She added: 'It was quite motivational to have that encouragement from the Prime Minister and for the rest of the race, it kept me going and smiling.

'I kept on chuckling to myself because I never expected to run into Boris Johnson.'

Ms Evans, an occupational therapist from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire said that while she was impressed to see Mr Johnson out running, she was less taken by his attire.

She said: 'He was running in an office shirt and what appeared to be a pair of ordinary shoes.

'Maybe he had forgotten his running gear back at Downing Street but at least he had a pair of long shorts on, although they did look a bit odd.

'But it doesn't really matter because the most important thing is that he was out enjoying the countryside with his child and exercising so that is sending out a positive message to the country.

'I might not agree completely with his politics but it's important for him to show the public that you need to keep fit.'

Ms Evans finished 13th in the women's section of the gruelling race.

She said: 'It was a mental and physical test that involved running over very challenging hills and can feel quite punishing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sM3GV_0aujrltG00
Carrie Johnson (right) carries her son Wilfred as she walks with the First Lady Dr Jill Biden (left) on a beach in Cornwall during the G7 summit

'I'm not sure what distance Boris Johnson ran but I bet it wasn't 50 kilometres.'

Earlier this year, Downing Street revealed that Mr Johnson, 57, had lost a stone since he was hospitalised with Covid-19 last April and he later famously admitted that: 'I was too fat.'

He is now regularly seen running on London's streets as part of his new fitness regime, which also involves a strict diet that has led him to cut down on carbs, chocolate and cheese, prompting him to boast that he now feels 'full of beans.'

Despite his new lifestyle, Mr Johnson joked during a recent radio interview that he still considers kebabs to be his favourite healthy meal.

Comments / 2

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

215K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Race#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
Country
U.K.
News Break
Pets
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

It's Baby BoJo! Mother reveals strangers constantly stop her to remark on her baby daughter's resemblance to Boris Johnson thanks to her unruly mop of blonde hair

A mother has revealed how strangers regularly stop her in the street to point out her baby daughter's uncanny resemblance to Boris Johnson - thanks to her unruly mop of blonde hair. Bethany Jeeves, 22, from March, Cambridgeshire, was stunned when five-month-old Lottie Craigie was born with a shock of...
U.K.Posted by
Tyla

Mother Stopped By Strangers Because Baby Looks Like Boris Johnson

A mum has revealed that she is stopped regularly by strangers who compare her baby daughter's platinum blonde hair to that of prime minister Boris Johnson's infamous 'do. Bethany Jeeves was stunned when five-month-old Lottie Craigie was born with a shock of long, thick silvery hair that midwives admired while she was in hospital.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Boris Johnson rejects Michael Gove's description of 'selfish' vaccine refusers

Boris Johnson has rejected Cabinet colleague Michael Gove's suggestion that people who refuse vaccines are "selfish". The prime minister urged people to take up the offer of a coronavirus jab, indicating that it would open up opportunities for travel and events – a hint that vaccination could increasingly become a requirement for foreign trips, concerts and sporting occasions.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson struggles with his umbrella AGAIN as it turns inside out at police memorial with Prince Charles - the day after he got soaked while standing under a tiny brolly

Boris Johnson left Prince Charles unimpressed as he struggled to maintain control over his umbrella today. The Prime Minister's gaffe comes less than 24 hours after he left viewers bemused as he got soaked in a downpour - despitestanding beneath a brolly. Mr Johnson was watched by The Prince of...
Politicskentlive.news

Boris Johnson backs Priti Patel in row over police pay freeze

Boris Johnson insisted the public understands the need for public sector pay restraint as he backed his home secretary in the dispute with the Police Federation. The prime minister insisted that "no one would want to pay our fantastic police more than I would" after freezing the salaries of all officers earning more than £24,000.
Public Healthhowardbeachapothecary.com

Boris Johnson to Self-Isolate After Coronavirus Exposure

After facing an uproar, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will spend 10 days self-isolating after contact with a confirmed coronavirus case. Johnson and treasury head Rishi Sunak met recently with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Both were alerted to their status by Britain's test-and-trace phone app, the Associated Press reported.
Grocery & SupermaketTelegraph

Boris Johnson urged to expand 'pingdemic' exemptions

Boris Johnson is being warned by cabinet ministers to exempt more people from the “pingdemic”, or face a wave of supermarket, Post Office and restaurant closures. The Prime Minister has announced an exemption that allows “critical" workers to avoid self-isolation after contact with someone with Covid-19, and instead go into work after a negative test.
Public Healthcommunitynewscorp.com

Boris Johnson takes a risk

It seems paradoxical: In Britain, the number of infections is skyrocketing again because of Delta, and vaccinated Health Minister Sajid Javid is sick with Covid, which is why Prime Minister Boris Johnson has turned now isolated. Nevertheless, from this Monday almost all corona measures must be lifted. The argument is this: the vaccination rate is high, the hospitalization rate is low, so everything will be fine.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Timeline: When Boris Johnson was told to self-isolate and when he left No 10 for Chequers

Boris Johnson has been accused of sowing “confusion” over his own self-isolation, after No 10 changed its story about when the prime minister headed into quarantine at his country pile in Buckinghamshire.The prime minister is currently isolating at Chequers until 26 July after he was identified as a close contact of health minister Sajid Javid, who was tested positive for Covid on Saturday morning.Mr Johnson was condemned for initially trying to take advantage of a pilot scheme which would allow him to avoid self-isolation – before a U-turn on Sunday saw him submit to the same rules as the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson appears to be playing out his own version of ‘Logan’s Run’

I think I’ve finally worked out how Boris Johnson plans to get levelling up done: he’s going for a latter day version of 70s sci-fi classic Logan’s Run.For those who haven’t seen the dystopian movie, released in 1976 before the genre became the juggernaut it is today, it centres on an apparently idyllic city where everyone aged over 30 gets sent to meet their maker in a savage “ceremony” – and runners (people who try to escape their dark destiny) are put to sleep by gun-toting sandmen.The Boris Johnson version is a bit less extreme. It’s only those above 80...
U.K.The Independent

Boris Johnson is proof that Britain must be levelled up

Boris Johnson is right. Britain does need “levelling up”, and on the day in which he gave his big levelling-up speech – which would contain sort of the general idea of the big thing he wants to do as prime minister, having already been prime minister for two years – he could hardly have been luckier to have been furnished with such a clear example of the problem he must solve.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Confusion over when Boris Johnson left No 10 for Chequers as spokesperson changes story on isolation

No 10 changed its story about when Boris Johnson left for his Chequers country home, as Labour demanded to know if Sajid Javid already had Covid “symptoms”, following the pair’s meeting.The prime minister’s spokesperson first said the departure was at “the start of the weekend”, then said it was on Friday morning – before correcting himself by stating it was at 3pm on Friday.He did not answer directly whether Mr Johnson knew if his health secretary was feeling ill when he left London for Chequers – after a Friday meeting between the pair.“The correct process has been followed,” the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy