New Houston Texans DL Vincent Taylor eager to 'line up, attack and go' in Lovie Smith's scheme

If anything is clear about Vincent Taylor's plans for 2021, the first-year Houston Texans defensive lineman is eager to play a simple yet aggressive style in his new home. And following Houston's addition of Lovie Smith earlier this offseason as associate head coach and defensive coordinator, Taylor feels that he's found the ideal fit as he prepares to embark on a journey with what will be the fourth franchise he's been a part of since being drafted out of Oklahoma State in 2017.