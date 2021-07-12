Cancel
Google Has Completed Its July 2021 Core Update

WebProNews
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has finished rolling out its July 2021 core update, following a June 2021 core update last month. Google usually rolls out core updates to its search algorithm every six months. Some of the updates weren’t quite ready for the June rollout, however, necessitating a follow-up rollout in July. The...

www.webpronews.com

