Today’s Forgotten 45 @ 45!
One of my wife’s favorites by one of her favorite bands. Of course, Barenaked Ladies had some BIG hits in the 2000s, including a live version of this one, but when “If I Had $1,000,000” was first released, it was 1992 on their major label debut, ‘Gordon’. However, this is one of the earliest written songs of Barenaked Ladies career, beginning with Stephen Page and Ed Robinson were camp counselors, One made up a song at camp of what they would all do with a million dollars.1057kokz.com
