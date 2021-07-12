Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Today’s Forgotten 45 @ 45!

By Shawn Foxx
1057kokz.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my wife’s favorites by one of her favorite bands. Of course, Barenaked Ladies had some BIG hits in the 2000s, including a live version of this one, but when “If I Had $1,000,000” was first released, it was 1992 on their major label debut, ‘Gordon’. However, this is one of the earliest written songs of Barenaked Ladies career, beginning with Stephen Page and Ed Robinson were camp counselors, One made up a song at camp of what they would all do with a million dollars.

1057kokz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barenaked Lunch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicAceShowbiz

Karen Black's Forgotten Music Compiled for New Album 'Dreaming of You'

A collection of never-before-released songs recorded by the late 'Five Easy Pieces' songstress has officially been announced, eight years after her passing in 2013. AceShowbiz - Cult actress Karen Black has realised her dream of releasing an album from beyond the grave. A collection of never-released recordings the "Easy Rider"...
MusicThe Quietus

Lost In Time: ELO’s Forgotten Masterpiece 40 Years On

  Everything that made ELO great is in plentiful evidence on their little remembered 1981 pomp-pop opus Time, says David Bennun. The odd thing is that nobody seems keener it be forgotten than the man who created it. Great Lost Albums become lost for all manner of reasons. Commercial failure on...
Musicstudybreaks.com

Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Is a Vibrant Portrayal of a Forgotten History

After being neglected for more than 50 years, unearthed footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival demonstrates the importance of honoring the music of Black artists. New York City is a metropolis whose imagery is etched into the minds of people across the globe. The towering magnitude of the Empire State Building, sprawling beauty of Central Park and welcoming promise of the Statue of Liberty are easily recognizable icons of the city for most. For many, cultural awareness of the city extends north of Midtown to include the vast wealth and prestige of the Upper West and East Sides.
Musicsoundfly.com

Discovering the Radical Augusta Holmès: History’s Forgotten Composer

+ Welcome to Soundfly! We help curious musicians like you meet your goals with creative online courses. Whatever you want to learn, whenever you need to learn it. Subscribe now to start learning on the ’Fly. There have been a lot of conversations lately about why we’re taught about certain...
ReligionWVNews

Today's scripture

He has shown you, O man, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God. — Micah 6:8. Sometimes what we need to do is very simple and plain, isn’t it? I need to handle those around me justly — practicing patience and dealing with others in fairness, without partiality. I need to practice mercy — blessing others in need with what they don’t deserve but so greatly need. I need to walk humbly with my Abba Father — knowing that without his grace and help I will fail.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
MusicTMZ.com

Former Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Death, Emotional 911 Call

Here's the tragic 911 audio from former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison's death, and while it starts off fairly matter-of-fact ... his ex-girlfriend ends up getting very emotional about what she's discovered. In the audio, obtained by TMZ, the caller is a woman who says she's Joey's ex, and she tells...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

DaBaby: Man who threw shoe at rapper comes forward

A concert-goer has claimed responsibility for throwing a shoe at DaBaby at a Miami festival. The Ohio rapper dodged the shoe after he brought out fellow rapper Tory Lanez at the Rolling Loud concert, right after Lanez’s ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion had finished her set. “I’ll give somebody out here...
Books & Literaturearcamax.com

Today's Word "redact"

Redact \rih-DAKT\ (transitive verb) - 1 : To draw up or frame (a statement, proclamation, etc.); to put in writing. 2 : To make ready and put in shape for publication; to edit. "Back when we were in college, we used to lie in bed and regularly redact a mutual...
Traffic Accidentshotnewhiphop.com

FBG Duck’s Mother Is In Tears After Totaling Car Her Son Gave Her

Emerging Chicago rapper FBG Duck was shot and killed during a drive-by in August 2020 just months after his diss track "Dead B***hes." The late King Von originally claimed he and FBG were not at a bad place at the time of his death despite their public, past beef, revealing that the two were "talking bout bringing everybody together as a whole n changing da community for the better," even though FBG Duck dissed his own "dead homies and family."

Comments / 0

Community Policy