Today’s Forgotten 45 @ 45!

He has shown you, O man, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God. — Micah 6:8. Sometimes what we need to do is very simple and plain, isn’t it? I need to handle those around me justly — practicing patience and dealing with others in fairness, without partiality. I need to practice mercy — blessing others in need with what they don’t deserve but so greatly need. I need to walk humbly with my Abba Father — knowing that without his grace and help I will fail.