I’d rather have a peanut butter and banana sandwich, but I’m open to try it.

Either rich and creamy or crunchy and chunky, there's no denying that peanut butter makes everything better. From sweet chocolate peanut butter cupcakes, to savory Thai Noodles and the quintessential American PB&J, this versatile spread complements myriad flavor profiles and is the star ingredient in a large variety of dishes. As if we needed more reasons to love this comfort food, peanut butter is considered "a healthy choice" (via All Recipes). The nutty treat is similar to olive oil when it comes to its fiber, protein, and unsaturated fat to saturated fat ratio, and it "fills you up (and keeps you feeling full) without piling on calories." There are so many interesting ways you can use peanut butter, and some you may never have thought of.