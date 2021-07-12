Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington issues statement in support of Constitutional Carry
I stand in support of Constitutional Carry so that law-abiding residents of Louisiana can carry a firearm without having to obtain a permit. As the Constitutionally-elected Sheriff of Bossier Parish, my priority is to ensure the Constitutional rights of our citizens are upheld. My duty as Sheriff is to ensure their 2nd Amendment rights are protected, not guaranteeing they are “trained marksmen.”bossierpress.com
