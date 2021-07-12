Sony’s latest wireless speaker doubles as a pricey artificial candle

Today, Sony has pulled the wraps off two new Dolby Atmos-capable home theater sound systems. And though they’re both designed to offer folks highly immersive sound and a simple installation, the way they approach that challenge couldn’t be more different. The $1,300 HT-A7000 looks like a traditional soundbar, right down to the optional wireless subwoofer and surround speakers. But the $1,800 HT-A9 uses a set of four bookshelf-sized independent wireless speakers that can be placed anywhere in a room and use their onboard microphones to sense and respond to furniture, walls, and other acoustic features. Both will be available in September/October from major retailers. Here’s a deeper look at each system.