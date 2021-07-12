Sony’s latest wireless speaker doubles as a pricey artificial candle
Today, Sony announced its latest wireless speaker, the $350 LSPX-S3, a quirky-looking Bluetooth speaker that features a transparent glass rod sticking up from a circular base. It resembles a candle, which is no accident. That glass rod serves two purposes: It acts as a 36o-degree tweeter nd also as the housing for the speaker’s built-in light, which can get bright enough to read by, or dim enough to serve as a candle replacement. The LSPX-S3 will hit stores in August.www.digitaltrends.com
