Sony’s latest wireless speaker doubles as a pricey artificial candle

Digital Trends
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Sony announced its latest wireless speaker, the $350 LSPX-S3, a quirky-looking Bluetooth speaker that features a transparent glass rod sticking up from a circular base. It resembles a candle, which is no accident. That glass rod serves two purposes: It acts as a 36o-degree tweeter nd also as the housing for the speaker’s built-in light, which can get bright enough to read by, or dim enough to serve as a candle replacement. The LSPX-S3 will hit stores in August.

www.digitaltrends.com

