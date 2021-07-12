Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Man charged with abusing his 6-year-old son, who died 2 weeks later, authorities say

By Kevin Shea
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The father of a 6-year-old who died in April has been charged with endangering the boy in March at an Ocean County fitness center in his apartment community, authorities say. Christopher Gregor, 29, of Barnegat Township, was charged last week with endangering the welfare of a child for a March 20 incident at the Atlantic Heights apartments in Barnegat Township, officials said. He surrendered to authorities on Friday, July 9, and remains jailed.

www.nj.com

Comments / 44

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
137K+
Followers
64K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Neptune Township, NJ
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Englishtown, NJ
Barnegat Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Football#Nj Advance Media#Jersey Shore Online#Linkedin#John Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Facebook
Related
Ocean County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Fugitive sought in supermarket parking lot stabbing, prosecutor says

A fugitive was wanted on an attempted murder charge for stabbing another man in the back at an Ocean County supermarket parking lot, authorities said Wednesday. Michael Stallworth, 37, of Seaside Heights, was also charged with weapons offenses in the attack around 4 p.m. Sunday at a ShopRite in Brick, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Bergen County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

25-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash, police say

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash in Bergen County, authorities said. Police were called to reports of a vehicle wreck shortly after 5 p.m. on Route 120 South, near Route 3, in East Rutherford, according to borough Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina. The motorcyclist, identified as a 25-year-old...
Pleasantville, NJPosted by
NJ.com

31-year-old woman killed in crash in 1-car crash, cops say

A 31-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Pleasantville, authorities said Thursday. Allison Tomasello was driving north on North Main Street around 6:30 a.m. when her vehicle veered off the road, striking both a retention wall and a telephone pole, Pleasantville police said. Tomasello, of Somers...
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

10 puppies and their mother rescued from sweltering, tiny room in N.J., officials say

Ten puppies and their mother were rescued Monday from a tiny, sweltering room in an Asbury Park home, authorities said. The puppies were discovered after police, who were looking for a person in the same area of Dewitt and Springwood avenues in an unrelated matter, heard the cries of the newborn pups and immediately contacted the Monmouth County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division, the group said in a statement.

Comments / 44

Community Policy