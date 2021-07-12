Man charged with abusing his 6-year-old son, who died 2 weeks later, authorities say

The father of a 6-year-old who died in April has been charged with endangering the boy in March at an Ocean County fitness center in his apartment community, authorities say. Christopher Gregor, 29, of Barnegat Township, was charged last week with endangering the welfare of a child for a March 20 incident at the Atlantic Heights apartments in Barnegat Township, officials said. He surrendered to authorities on Friday, July 9, and remains jailed.