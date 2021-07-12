Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

5 things to know about the Red Sox’s 2nd-round draft steal Jud Fabian

By Khari Thompson
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 16 days ago

Fabian had a down year in 2021, but the power and defense that once made him a top prospect could make him a draft steal for the Red Sox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMPUK_0aujqsiU00
Jud Fabian. Gary McCullough/AP

The Red Sox already got one of the best players in the first round of the MLB Draft, nabbing shortstop Marcelo Mayer with the No. 4 overall pick.

Then, the team grabbed a prospect many thought could be just as good with the fourth pick of the second round, taking University of Florida outfielder Jud Fabian at 40.

The 20-year-old Fabian certainly didn’t go as high as some experts predicted he would coming into the 2021 college season. His batting average dropped 45 points during his junior year, thanks to a rash of strikeouts.

But his draft-day slide might benefit the Red Sox as they could be getting an above-average glove and arm in centerfield combined with tantalizing power that he showed off this year to the tune of 20 home runs.

Here are a few things to know about the Red Sox’s second-round pick.

He was once considered a top-10 pick.

The fact that the Red Sox got Fabian with the 40th-overall pick is extraordinary, given how evaluators projected him coming into 2021.

But as CBS Sports draft analyst R.J. Anderson wrote Sunday, this season didn’t go as planned for the new Sox outfielder.

“Fabian entered the season ranked as the third-best prospect in the class,” Anderson wrote. “He had an impressive track record against SEC competition; he was young for a college junior; and scouts foresaw him having plus power. Then Fabian, a wrong-way guy (he bats right, throws left), went … well, the wrong way. He punched out in 29.4 percent of his regular season plate appearances, including 36 percent of those he took in February and March.”

Though Fabian eventually cut the strikeouts down some as the season went on, his struggles clearly made an impression on teams and contributed to his draft-day slide.

Though he hit 20 home runs and had an OPS of .924, he finished the 2020 season hitting just .249, which was down from the .294 average and 1.010 OPS he put up as a sophomore (though with just five home runs).

But, as MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo added, “There are some tremendous tools in Jud Fabian — a ton of power, he runs very well, he plays a very good defensive center field. It’s just that hit ability that has some concern, if he’ll get to that power enough.”

Baseball runs in his family.

When Fabian’s strikeout epidemic was hitting his peak during the 2021 college season, he turned to his “lifelong hitting coach” for advice: his dad, Eric.

In particular, the two worked on his two-strike approach, including simplifying his swing.

“My dad and I had a bunch of phone calls and it was just talking with each other about my swing, because that’s what we’ve done my whole life, seeing what feels best for me and what looks best to him,” Fabian said. “We had a bunch of talks this year and it was a tremendous help. He was the biggest help for me this year in changing my approach … and he’s definitely a big part of why I am the player I am today.”

Fabian also says some of his earliest sports memories are of watching his uncles Matt and Andrew Fabian play high school baseball.

He homered twice off another top prospect this year.

The young power-hitter still had his moments this year, though.

As Red Sox fans will know, not a whole lot of college hitters got the better of Vanderbilt fireballer and No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter this year.

Fabian was one of the few.

The outfielder touched up Red Sox fans’ favorite draft prospect for two home runs in consecutive at-bats when the two faced each other earlier this season – one of which was a game-tying blast.

He idolizes a few all-time great center fielders.

An aspiring Gold Glove centerfielder, it’s no surprise Fabian has an affinity for watching great players at his position.

In particular, two of his favorite players might be the two best to ever roam a Major League outfield at any position, let alone center field.

His favorite baseball player of all time? “Ken Griffey Jr.,” he’s said in a past profile. “Just watching his highlights, he is probably one of the best there ever was.

As far as current great centerfielders he watches, the name at the top of his list is almost a foregone conclusion: “Mike Trout. I mimic my game off of him.”

Fabian’s not shy about how he sees his own game translating to the Major League level eventually: “I know I can be a Gold Glove center fielder who hits 25 or more homers a year for a long time.”

He has a surprising off-the-field hobby.

Like a lot of other 20-year-olds, Fabian says he likes to play video games or listen to music during his downtime.

But he also has a pretty unique side hustle: bow fishing.

“I would be a pretty good bow fisherman if I had the time,” he said while in high school. “I am actually OK at it now, and do it like every two months or so because my grandparents have a house in Crystal River.”

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jud Fabian
Person
Jack Leiter
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Carlos Collazo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Red Sox#The Mlb Draft#University Of Florida#Cbs Sports#Sec#Mlb Com#Major League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox rumors: 4 first base upgrades to target at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox are sitting pretty on top of the American League East with only a couple of glaring weaknesses of concern. One of those areas in need of an upgrade is first base where top prospect Bobby Dalbec is struggling with consistency at the plate and the team has been unlucky with anyone else they have tried at the position.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBNBC Sports

MLB insider predicts Red Sox will land Anthony Rizzo

Could Anthony Rizzo return to where his professional baseball career began?. The veteran first baseman is one of several Chicago Cubs players reportedly on the trading block ahead of Friday's deadline. ESPN's Buster Olney sees Rizzo and the Boston Red Sox -- who drafted him in 2007 -- as a match made in heaven.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox second-round pick Jud Fabian reportedly won’t sign

The Red Sox will receive a compensatory pick in next year's second round if Fabian refuses to sign. The Red Sox’s seemingly magical season may have hit a bit of a snag: According to Peter Gammons, Florida outfielder Jud Fabian will not sign after the Red Sox took him in the second round.
MLBnumberfire.com

Xander Bogaerts on Red Sox's bench Monday

Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Thomas Hatch and the Toronto Blue Jays. Bogaerts will take a breather after starting the previous seven games and going 5-for-26 (.192) in that span. Enrique Hernandez will cover shortstop and Michael Chavis will enter the lineup to bat ninth and play second base.
MLBaudacy.com

Blaze Jordan hits most notable Red Sox home run of night

While Pete Alonso was blasting his way to another Home Run Derby championship, 2,000 miles away Blaze Jordan was hitting one single homer that meant a whole lot more to those in the Red Sox organization. Jordan, the Red Sox' third-round pick in last year's Major League Baseball Draft, hit...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLB985thesportshub.com

What the scouts are saying about Red Sox draft pick Marcelo Mayer

On Sunday night, the Red Sox used the fourth overall pick in the MLB Draft on high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer. It’s the highest the Red Sox have taken a position player in over 50 years. Naturally, casual fans may be a little less familiar with high school prospects than...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 trades Boston Red Sox can make to be World Series favorites

The Boston Red Sox are in good position to contend for the World Series out of the American League. They can improve their odds by making these three trades. The Boston Red Sox had themselves a great first half to the 2021 season. Not only did they have five All-Star representatives in the Midsummer Classic, but they entered the break sitting atop the AL East standings.
MLBPosted by
NESN

What Yankees Trade For Joey Gallo Means For First-Place Red Sox

The New York Yankees, who are 8 1/2 games back of the American East-leading Boston Red Sox, opted to be buyers at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, after all. The Yankees reportedly traded for Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo on Wednesday night ahead of Friday afternoon’s deadline. And while...
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Pleasant Valley’s B.J. Vela drafted to Boston Red Sox in 16th round

CHICO — B.J. Vela remembered posting his goal of one day becoming a major league baseball player on the refrigerator at eight years old. Vela, a 2018 Pleasant Valley graduate, had kept that goal throughout high school and in college. Now, the infielder can cross that goal off his list...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Writer Names Red Sox As Potential Landing Spot In Jonathan Schoop Trade

The public doesn’t know whether the Boston Red Sox actually are interested in a trade for Jonathan Schoop, but one writer considers it a realistic prospect. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand named the Red Sox as a potential landing spot for the Detroit Tigers infielder Wednesday in a column. MLB observers speculate the Red Sox might look to bolster themselves at first base ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline, and Feinsand believes Boston target Schoop as a short-term option.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Looking back on the Andrew Benintendi trade

A different look at the Red Sox trade of Andrew Benintendi. Your Boston Red Sox management has engaged in some remarkably productive trades through the years. The most notorious case in point for the negative counterpoint would be shipping Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees. Congratulations on that and the others shipped to the Big Apple that became the core for jump-starting Yankee dominance. So let’s migrate into this century and narrow it down to this decade.
MLBPosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Drive Poll – Red Sox 2nd Half Predictions

The unofficial second half of the MLB season begins tonight in the Bronx as the Sox and Yanks take center stage with the rest of the league off until Friday night. No one expected Boston to begin this stretch run in first place in the American League East with a record of 55-36.
MLBPosted by
Boston

3 things to know about Jarren Duran ahead of his Red Sox debut

The Red Sox organization's No. 3 prospect is set to make his debut against the New York Yankees this weekend. The wait for Red Sox fans and minor league outfielder Jarren Duran is over: the organization’s No. 3 overall prospect has finally gotten his call to the big leagues. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy