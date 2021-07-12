Senior night loss for the Dutch

Ryan Mace at second on senior night By DYLAN STITES Herald Intern

PELLA — Senior night was the theme for the game last Thursday night for the Pella Dutch. Things would not turn out as they wanted as a late inning rally would propel Bondurant-Farrar to the victory as they would win 7-5.

Pella started off the game giving up two runs in the first inning of the game when Kameron Doughman would single to score a run. But just as Bondurant would put up runs, the Dutch would come firing back in the second inning as they would put up three runs. Leyton Bethards would come in as a courtesy runner for the catcher Nick DeJong after DeJong was hit by a pitch. Bethards would score after an error by the left fielder allowed him to advance home on a single by Keegan Hansen. Tate Weesner would ground into a fielders choice allowing Mace to score, tying up the score 2-2. Pella would not stop there as another error would allow a runner to score with the Dutch being able to take the lead 3-2 at the end of the second inning.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Dutch would add on another run as Mace would double to center field allowing DeJong to score from first base. This would put the Dutch up 4-2.

Bondurant would not go away however as they would score four runs in the top of the sixth inning on singles and sacrifices that would bring the runners in to score. But as they would take the lead, the Dutch would not go away easily, especially on senior night.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Gage Gift would single to left field allowing DeJong to score making it a one-run game going into the sixth inning. Pella would be shut out in the last two innings of the game as Bondurant would add on another run in the sixth inning to make the final score 7-5.

Ryan Abens took the mound for Bondurant as he would pitch four innings allowing four runs on five hits and striking out two in the win. Payton Smith led the way for them at the plate as he went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Pella would have Keegan Hansen start on the mound for them. The right hander gave up six runs on five hits while also striking out three batters on the night. Mace would lead all hitters for Pella with two hits in four at-bats. This was special as Mace is a senior on the team.

Head coach Jesse Jablonski had a few words to say about the seniors.

“We thank them for their solid leadership, the hard work and the memories they have created in the past four years. We will miss them next season and we wish them all the best in the next chapters of their lives."

Pella (18-15) will host Washington (15-11) Monday night with varsity starting at 7:30 p.m.