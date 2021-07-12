Cancel
Fabrizo Romano Expects Liverpool To Sign An Attacker

By Matt Thielen
Liverpool ended the 2020/21 season without winning a single trophy.

More so than this, the Reds narrowly managed to secure Champions League football for the upcoming campaign.

Hoping to put last season behind them, Jurgen Klopp and his squad have officially started pre-season preparations.

The squad have joined up this year in Austria for a series of practice matches and team training sessions.

In what be the most exciting news for supporters, Virgil van Dijk has rejoined team training for the first time since his horrific injury he suffered against Everton.

While Ibrahima Konate may be the only fresh face with Liverpool Football Club so far, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he does not expect it to remain that way for long.

The transfer insider has revealed that he expects Liverpool to compete another transfer in the coming weeks.

Fabrizio Romano Gives Transfer Update

The "Here we go" transfer journalist has provided plenty of scoops so far this summer.

He was one of the first journalists to hop on the Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool story and has continued to break news.

This time around, Fabrizio Romano has said that he expects Liverpool to sign a new attacker or striker in the summer window.

While he did not give any specifics, Liverpool have been linked with several talented attackers so far this summer.

Among those linked with Liverpool moves include Donyell Malen, Dusan Vlahovic, Jeremy Doku, Kingsley Coman and even Kylian Mbappe.

It is unknown which player Liverpool hold the most serious interest in, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Klopp's side will be signing a new attacker.

