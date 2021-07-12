Artist applications to perform at 2021 Electric City Music Conference in Scranton now open
After announcing its 2021 dates last week on NEPA Scene, artist submissions for the Electric City Music Conference are now open. The eighth annual music conference, festival, and Steamtown Music Awards ceremony will return to Scranton on Thursday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 20, moving from its regular slot in September due to the rescheduled Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade taking over that weekend.nepascene.com
