Officials identify Janesville man found dead on Main Street
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department is identifying a man who was found dead on Main Street in Janesville last week. The medical examiner says 41-year-old Justin W. Rogers of Janesville is the man who died, but a cause of death was not released. Preliminary results of the autopsy were still pending as of Monday afternoon and the medical examiner said additional testing was underway.www.channel3000.com
