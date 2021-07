According to reports, the Milwaukee Brewers have checked in with the Minnesota Twins regarding third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Minnesota Twins‘ disappointing season has resulted in them essentially waving the white flag and have pivoted to selling ahead of this Friday’s MLB trade deadline. The first big domino to fall was designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for two pitching prospects. One name that has been linked to trade talks was third baseman Josh Donaldson, and one NL Central team has checked in.