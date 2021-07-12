Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

New Cell Opens at Ellery Landfill

chautauquatoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChautauqua County officials announced Monday that a new cell at the County Landfill in the Town of Ellery is now officially open for business. The new cell, named "Phase IV," consists of three build out stages and is a lateral expansion of the existing landfill and sits on approximately 53 acres. The New York State DEC recently issued the county the approved permit to allow it to open and operate Stage 1 of the new cell. The Stage 1 sub-cell, which cost approximately $18 million to construct, is about 15 acres in area and is composed of three five-acre compartments. The existing landfill footprint takes up approximately 83 acres. Overall, the property that the county owns at this facility is over 800 acres.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Executive#Dec#Dpf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The dual release strategy...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Israeli health provider to offer 3rd COVID shot to elderly

JERUSALEM (AP) — A leading Israeli health provider on Thursday said it would soon begin offering a third, booster COVID-19 shot to patients over the age of 60 who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Maccabi, one of Israel’s four publicly funded health maintenance organizations, said its members could...

Comments / 0

Community Policy