New Cell Opens at Ellery Landfill

Chautauqua County officials announced Monday that a new cell at the County Landfill in the Town of Ellery is now officially open for business. The new cell, named "Phase IV," consists of three build out stages and is a lateral expansion of the existing landfill and sits on approximately 53 acres. The New York State DEC recently issued the county the approved permit to allow it to open and operate Stage 1 of the new cell. The Stage 1 sub-cell, which cost approximately $18 million to construct, is about 15 acres in area and is composed of three five-acre compartments. The existing landfill footprint takes up approximately 83 acres. Overall, the property that the county owns at this facility is over 800 acres.