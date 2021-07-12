Cancel
Easton, MA

North Easton Savings Bank sponsors Habitat for Humanity event

Wicked Local
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn continued support of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth, North Easton Savings Bank has sponsored their upcoming Sunset at Moonrise fundraiser with a $10,000 donation. Slated for July 16, “Sunset at Moonrise” will be held at the Moonrise Cinema outdoor venue, 428 Court St., Plymouth. Proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth’s work in building and repairing affordable housing for local low-income families in the organization’s service area.

