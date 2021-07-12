NCCF Participating in Give 716 Fundraiser

The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation will be taking part in an online fundraiser this week called Give 716, hosted by the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres foundations. The event kicks off on Thursday, July 15th at 7:16 PM and continues all day Friday, July 16th and aims to benefits all nonprofit organizations in Western New York. Appearing on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program, Leslie Wille of NCCF said it's the first time the two sports franchises are teaming up for this kind of effort...