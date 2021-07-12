Minor League Coach “Tosses” Umpire in Wild Ejection Meltdown

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. GAME 1 RECAP: The Rainiers scored runs in the 2nd and 4th inning for a 2–0 lead, but allowed 3 runs in the top of the 5th inning as Tacoma fell to Salt Lake 3–2 in game 1 of a doubleheader on Thursday night. 1B Jose Marmolejos (1x3, R, HR, RBI), C Jose Godoy (1x3, R, HR, RBI) and LF Eric Filia (1x2) each collected 1 of the 3 hits for Tacoma. Marmolejos hit his 13th home run of the season with a solo blast with 2 outs in the 2nd inning and Godoy added his 4th home runs with a solo homer leading off the 4th inning. Starter Penn Murfee (4.0,1,0,0,2,3) made his AAA debut, allowing only 1 hit while walking 2 and striking out 3 over 4.0 scoreless innings, but did not factor into the decision. LH Williams Jerez (1.0,3,3,3,2,0) fell to 0–2 on the season after allowing 3 runs in the the 5th inning. RH Zack Weiss (1.0,0,0,0,1,1) and RH Justin Grimm (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) combined to hold Salt Lake scoreless over the 6th and 7th innings.