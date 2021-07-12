Pella’s Simpson takes second in AJGA event

Will Simpson Submitted photo

ST. LOUIS — After medaling at the 3A Iowa State Boys Golf Tournament in the spring, Pella’s Will Simpson is continuing his great play on the course this summer. Simpson competed in the AJGA St. Louis Junior Event over the weekend at The Country Club of St. Albans - Lewis and Clark Course in Missouri and came away tied for second place.

Simpson started the three-round tournament scorching hot with seven birdies on his way to a 5-under 67. Day two was tougher for the soon to be Dutch senior as an up and down day saw him shoot a 78. He would bounce back on day three with another great charge including his second eagle of the tournament, finishing with a round of 68 to finish the tournament tied for second with three others at 3-under. Nicholas Canales of La Porte, Texas won the event at 5-under.

The AJGA is the top junior golf tour in the country. Simpson’s second finish gives him an exemption into future AJGA tournaments. He finished third in May in his AJGA debut in Wisconsin.

Simpson is playing in the Midwest Junior Classic at ArborLinks Golf Club in Nebraska City, Nebraska on July 12-13.