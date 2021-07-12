PC wins in first round

Pella Christian's Micah DeHann pitching in the first round game Saturday afternoon By DYLAN STITES Herald Intern

PELLA — The Pella Christian Eagles took on the Chariton Chargers in the opening round of the Class 2A Substate 7. Both teams having records that don’t show how skilled they both are while looking to prove to the other what they can do in this showdown. The Eagles were out to start the game hot and never gave an inch to the opposing team as the Chargers were shut out for the entirety of the game leading to the Eagles winning 3-0 in a pitching battle.

The bottom of the second inning is where most of the action in the game would take place. Kellan Shull would get on base with a single to the outfield. Then Elliot Menninga would get a hit as well allowing Shull to get into scoring position. Ty Vander Molen was able to reach and move the runners on base to get the bases loaded allowing Lincoln Vander Molen to hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Shull to score from third. Caleb Belzer would then come up and get a base hit that allowed Menninga to score. Blezer would score in the inning as well to get the lead 3-0.

That would be the story of the game as Chariton would not be able to pull together any type of run support as they even had bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning and were not able to capitalize as the pitching combination of Micah DeHann and Lincoln Vander Molen would be able to get out of the jam.

DeHann set the tone for the game as he came out and was on his game from the get go. He would allow three hits in the game while striking out four in the 4 1/3 innings he pitched. Vander Molen would come in in the middle of the fifth inning and make sure that Chariton would not gain any momentum. He pitched for 2 2/3 innings and would also add three strikeouts while giving up no hits.

Pella Christian totaled six hits on the night as they would do enough to get by the first round and be able to advance to the next round.

Chariton’s Quenten Curtis would get the start on the mound as he would give up six hits and allow three runs in the loss. He would go on to pitch the complete game adding one strikeout on the night.

Pella Christian (10-21) will take on I-35 (17-11) Tuesday night in the Class 2A Substate 7 quarterfinal at 5 p.m. at the Indian Hills Community College field in Centerville.