Motorcycle Crash in Persia Lands Wyoming County Man in Hospital

A Wyoming County man was taken to an area hospital following a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in the Town of Persia. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say 24-year-old Austin Behling of Arcade lost control of his motorcycle at the intersection of Broadway Road and Route 353 just after 11:00 AM and ended up striking a stop sign and then a small ditch on the side of the road. Behling was transported to ECMC via ambulance for a lower leg injury. The motorcycle was towed from the scene.